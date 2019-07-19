Ebola deaths in Congo surpass 1,700 after global emergency declared

Ebola deaths in Congo surpass 1,700 after global emergency declared

Saturday, July 20, 2019 12:09 am


An Ebola treatment centre

The death toll from Ebola in Congo has surpassed 1,700, the Ministry of Health said on Friday.

The ministry made the announcement shortly after the World Health Organisation (WHO) declared the outbreak in the central African country a global emergency.

The recommendation by WHO given on July 10 came after the first Ebola case was detected in Goma, a city of about two million people near the border with Rwanda.

WHO called on neighbours to boost risk coordination and “improve their preparedness for detecting and managing imported cases.”

Rwanda and other neighbouring countries, South Sudan, Uganda and Burundi in particular are on high alert.

Since 2018, eastern Congo has been at the centre of the second-worst Ebola outbreak in history and 1,705 people have now died from the virus.

Authorities and aid groups have struggled to control the outbreak, amid a local population suspicious of health workers and treatment centres being attacked and burned.

The health ministry has been vaccinating people who had come into contact with a Christian pastor, who died of the disease this week in Goma.

The ministry of health has not confirmed anyone else to have Ebola in the city. (Dpa/NAN)

Join The Conversation

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    3 hours ago

    NPA appoints new GMs, AGMs
    3 hours ago

    Algeria win 2019 AFCON with early goal over Senegal
    4 hours ago

    Langtang North: Appeal Tribunal declares PDP winner
    4 hours ago

    5 inmates bag degrees in Kirikiri prison – NOUN VC
    4 hours ago

    Kaduna: Tribunal adjourns as El Rufai opens defence
    4 hours ago

    Bandits commanders agree to suspend attacks in Zamfara
    5 hours ago

    Ajimobi Left N90b Debt, Not N150b – Ajimobi’s Aides
    5 hours ago

    Drug war: NDLEA to recruit 5,000 personnel

    These Might Interest You...