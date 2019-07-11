ECOBANK denies sacking bonafide workers

ECOBANK denies sacking bonafide workers

Thursday, July 11, 2019 10:46 am


EcoBank staff expalins a point

 Ecobank Nigeria says it has not sacked some of its real workers as reported by some dailes.

The bank said in a statement on Thursday that it only decided against renewing the contract from its third party recruitment agencies and returned those category of personnel to the recruitment agencies.

It said that some palliatives were put in place by the bank to cushion the effects on those affected.

According to the bank, these include payment of contract cessation packages of over half a billion naira paid through their employers as well as opportunity given to those with requisite qualifications to apply to Ecobank Nigeria for permanent employment.

It said that the gesture showed the demonstration of the bank’s concern and compassion for the affected personnel.

” In addition, the bank has offered them the opportunity to become Xpress point agents of Ecobank as a way of further providing them entrepreneurial and financial empowerment.

” May we state that Ecobank is not obligated to renew its contract with the service providers involved.

“As part of the bank’s business strategy, Ecobank Nigeria is investing in the employment of full time graduates.

“Over 300 graduates are currently undergoing training at the bank’s state-of-the-art academy recently accredited by the Chartered Institute of Bankers of Nigeria.

“They are to be absorbed into the system at the end their training as permanent staff.”

The bank said it would continue to align its people composition, development, recognition and rewards to position it as best practice service model in the industry, while delivering superior customer service and experience across its network

Join The Conversation

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    31 mins ago

    Benin zonal office of EFCC recovers N45.62mn, secures 51 convictions
    3 hours ago

    APC to review petitions against indirect primaries in Kogi
    3 hours ago

    Rohr says VAR delay unsettled Super Eagles
    3 hours ago

    CAN to protesting musicians: Leave Adeboye alone
    4 hours ago

    Adepoju wants Super Eagles to sustain team soirit
    6 hours ago

    Flashback on Civil War: Awolowo Defends Himself Against Genocide Accusation
    6 hours ago

    Adeboye Reiterates Position on National Issues
    12 hours ago

    Ogun opens job portal for unemployed youths

    These Might Interest You...