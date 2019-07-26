Economic challenges: Experts urge Ogun govt to tap into ICT

Adejoke Adeleye, Abeokuta

Information Technology (IT) experts in Ogun State have stressed the need for the State government to tap into the loads opportunities in the ICT world to solve the current economic challenges.

Unto this end, a non-governmental organisation, GMGTECH has indicated support for the adminstration of Prince Dapo Abiodun, the State’s Governor to actualise his agenda of digital transformation process in the State.

Gov Abiodun at the dawn of the month announced plans to convert the model colleges across the state into Information and Communication Technology (ICT) centres to actualise the digital transformation process of the state.

As part of its contribution to the actualisation process, the IT organisation launched an innovation hub, 720 Degree Hub for people of the State, especially youths to acquire skills that will drive innovation and assist the government in driving the State into a digital economy and reduce youth unemployment to a barest minimum.

At the launching ceremony in Abeokuta, the State capital on Friday July 26, the Directors of GMGTECH, Taiwo and Kehinde Ogundeyi said the whole essence of the innovation was to create solution to social, economic and other challenges, adding “We want to create wealth and job using digital business as a tool.”

One of them, kehinde Ogundeyi said “The innovation hub in totality is to enable us to acquire skills for us to drive innovation and idea that we want to turn into reality, however we want to leverage on technology to drive this innovation but before we can do this we have to create a community, community of innovators, tech professionals, expert, government who will come together to be able to work on any idea.”

He added “We are creating solution to social challenges and other challenges . We want to create wealth and job using digital business as a tool.”

“We are also developing people who can provide solution to digital problem in Ogun State. We are discovering software developers in every area in Nigeria to solve problems”.

The former Head of Service in the State, Elder Olusola Adeyemi who graced the launching ceremony appealed to the Federal government to encourage the youths by reducing the alarming unemployment rate in the country.

Speaking to Journalists at the sideline of the event, Adeyemi said, “We will not stop crying to the government to come to assist the youths because we all know that today the unemployment rate is alarming. Its a time bomb that we must arrest on time before it explode and do everything possible to make sure the youths are useful in the society why at the same time making money for themselves. The Ogundeyis should continue to collaborate with the government so that government can buy the idea for the benefit if the people.”