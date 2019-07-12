Edo assembly crisis kept escalating fast – Benin Monarch

The Benin Monarch, Oba Ewuare II on Friday said every attempt he made to intervene in the imparse between Governor Godwin Obaseki and his predecessor, Adams Oshiomhole, came to naught, as the situation kept escalating fast.

The Monarch disclosed this Friday in his palace, when he​ played host to members of the ad hoc committee set up by the House of Representatives to mediate in the ongoing Edo State House of Assembly crisis.

He said he had met with both Oshiomohle and Obaseki on separate occasions, without any headway

“Let me thank you you for coming to see us, to show your respect to us, we appreciate you very much.

“I want to say this is not an easy task for you, we all know that we have some chiefs who are politicians, they have been trying their best on their own and also coming to brief me.

“My chiefs who are politicians have asked me to invite the parties, and as I told President Muhammadu Buhari when I visited him on my own, I have been talking to the parties concerned.

“I have met with Adams Oshiomohle and the incumbent Governor, Godwin Obaseki on separate occasions. It has gotten to a point where I should have invited both of them, but things kept escalating fast,” he said.

The Monarch who thanked the committee members for coming to help intervene and resolve the crisis, added that “all I can say is that we will continue to pray for you to be successful in your investigation.”

Earlier, the Chairman of the as hoc committee, Rep. Abdulrazak Namdas, said they were in the palace to intimate the Oba of their presence in the state as well as seek his blessing to enable them succeed in their​assignment.

He said when politicians run into troubled waters, they run to elders for advice on how to resolve the issues.

Namdas said: “You are the father of the state, the national chairman of All Progressives Congress is your son, likewise the Governor of the State as well as the 24 members-elect, your intervention will go a long way to resolving this issue.

“This is a very serious assignment for us as people are watching the outcome of the committee’s work in Edo state. But we sincerely need your intervention, support and prayers to enable us succeed in this big task of resolving the crisis rocking the Edo State House of Assembly.”

“So we want you to help us speak with your children to make our job easy in the State,” he said.