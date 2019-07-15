Edo Assembly crisis: Orbih mocks APC, says no preferential treatment for Obaseki, if…

Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), in Edo State, Chief Dan Orbih, has mocked the state chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC), as a party that cannot manage 24 House of Assembly members.

Orbih who said this last weekend while addressing journalists at the state secretariat of the party, said the APC that cannot manage its 24 state lawmakers has no business managing the state.

“It is clear that Edo people can now see for themselves that a party that cannot manage 24 people in the state House of Assembly has no business in managing Edo State.

“It is time for Edo people to embrace the PDP so that we can give the people of the state the government they deserved.

“We are hearing that a list of commissioners has been submitted to the House that is made up of nine or 10 members and where majority of the members are yet to take their seats in the House.

”Let APC realize that Edo State is bigger than the membership that constitute the numbers of their political party,” Orbih said.

The Edo PDP chairman also warned the embattled Governor of the State, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, not to nurse ambition of getting preferential treatment for the party’s governorship ticket if he decamps to the party.

Chairman of the party, Chief Dan Orbih, have the indication weekend in Benin, on the heels of rumours​ making round that the Governir was in talk with the PDP leaders in the south-south and its national secretariat, with the aim of decamping to the opposition party.

He said: “Even if Obaseki is coming to PDP, with his failure and rejection by his people, he won’t have preferential treatment.”

“Over the past few years, we have shown a difference between the PDP and APC, and I believed that many members of the APC, at one time or the other, have seen the difference between us and their party and have since joined the PDP.

“There is no doubt that there are many others who out of self-conviction will join us in future. But to be specific, I want to tell you very cleary, whether he [Obaseki] is willing to join us or not, he is the one you should ask the question.

“I don’t want us to start jumping bridge when we have not reached the river.

“As at today, Governor Obaseki is a member of APC. Agreed, they have their internal quarrel, but he hasn’t informed​ Edo PDP that he has the intention of joining us.”