Edo Assembly impasse: We’ve no choice but reconcile – Shaibu

Edo Assembly impasse: We’ve no choice but reconcile – Shaibu

Friday, July 12, 2019 3:52 pm


 

 

The Deputy Governor of Edo State, Mr. Philip Shaibu on Friday said the State have no choice but resolve the political impasse in the State, occasioned by the crisis rocking the State House of Assembly.

Shaibu made this known when he received members of the as hoc committee of the House of Representatives set up to resolve the ongoing crisis in the State House of Assembly.

He recalled that the national chairman of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Adams Oshiomhole, led the fight against godfatherism in the State in the past.

“We don’t even have a choice about this reconciliation because All Progressives Congress (APC), won all the 24 members of the House.

“We have fought for democracy in this state. But today, what we are seeing now is that, some group of people are trying to use the House of Assembly to return us back to the battle that we have already won, and we are saying no to it.

“We have a House of Assembly now that has followed all the due process, and these people have decided to remain in Abuja and refuse to be inaugurated,” he said.

The Chairman of the committee, Rep. Abdulrazak Namdas, said that they had meant with Gov. Godwin Obaseki, and we have been briefed, I assure you that we will just take few minutes of your time.

He sue for the Deputy Governor’s cooperation and support in resolving the impasse.

“We are here to resolve this crisis in line with the 1999 constitution. We have been mandated by the National Assembly to do this job and we will do it as it is expected of us,” Namdas said.

Join The Conversation

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    2 mins ago

    Army decorates Adeosun, others with new ranks
    17 mins ago

    Universities staff wants payment of N30b allowance
    17 mins ago

    Primate Okoh tasks government on spate of insecurity
    21 mins ago

    Court dismisses suit seeking to stop confirmation of Tanko Muhammad as CJN
    28 mins ago

    First batch of 529 Kano pilgrims transported to Holy land
    47 mins ago

    Algeria vs. Nigeria: Can Super Eagles soar above high-flying Algeria?
    52 mins ago

    Teenager charged with defiling 4-year-old
    52 mins ago

    Zamfara Guber: Tribunal dismisses petition against election of Gov. Mutawalle

    These Might Interest You...