Edo Assembly: No presidential directive to issue fresh proclamation – Obaseki’s aide

Monday, July 29, 2019 5:33 pm


 

Governor Godwin Obaseki

Edo State Government said no Presidential directive has ordered the state Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki to issue a fresh proclamation to Edo State House of Assembly.

The government in a statement issued by the Special Adviser to the Governor on Media and Communication Strategy, Crusoe Osagie, described as false, the news report published in one of the national​ dailies.

The statement said: “Our attention has been drawn to the lead story published in the VANGUARD Newspaper of Monday July 29, 2019, with the headline: “Edo Assembly crisis: Buhari directs Obaseki to issue fresh proclamation – el-Rufai.

“We wish to state categorically that the story is false as there is no Presidential directive to the Edo State Governor, Mr Godwin Obaseki, to issue a fresh proclamation.”

“The President Muhammadu Buhari that we know is a law-abiding leader who will not issue directives that contradict the provisions of the Nigerian Constitution.

“The Nigerian Constitution 1999 as amended, mandates state governors to issue proclamation only once for the inauguration of their Houses of Assembly and the Edo State Governor, Mr Godwin Obaseki, has dutifully performed this function.

“The publication is one of the many efforts by agents and hirelings sponsored by entrenched interests in the state whose stranglehold on the state’s resources has been displaced by the people-centric governance model of the Obaseki-led administration.”

Osagie urged the public and all concerned to disregard the publication.

