Edo govt, CSOs, journalists, partner to promote awareness on youth sexual reproductive health

The Edo State Ministry of Health on Friday inaugurated a technical working committee to promote increased​ public awareness of Adolescence and Youth Sexual Reproductive Health activities (AYSRH).

The committee was set up in partnership with other relevant ministries and civil society organisations (CSOs).

It will look into the recent rise and growing concern for elevated risks of first-sex among youths​ and adolescents between the age of 10 and 24 years.

A review of activities centered on adolescent and youth behavior was discussed at a meeting of stakeholders and development partners, including the Network of Reproductive Health Journalists of Nigeria (NRHJN), with a view to creating positive sexual awareness.

The well-attended stakeholders meeting witnessed increased interest of stakeholders to commit and promote adolescent health and development in the state.

Members of STWG agreed to meet every quarter for the purpose of reviewing progress report of individual group activity, create a work-plan before the next meeting.

According to the Programme Coordinator, Cynthia Adeseiye, of the State Ministry of Health, the quarterly meeting will also be an avenue for sharing ideas and discuss the promotion of adolescent and youth programmes within their locality for the purpose of curtailing risky sexual behavior for the prevention of unwanted pregnancy, HIV and other STIs in the state.