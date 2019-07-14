Edo govt., NGOs, Journalists, partner to raise awareness on youth sexual reproductive health

The Edo State Ministry of Health recently held a meeting with development partners and stakeholders to promote increased​ public awareness of Adolescence and Youth Sexual Reproductive Health activities (AYSRH).

Present at the meeting were representatives of Society for Family Health, Planned Parenthood Federation of Nigeria, Edo State Ministry of Health and Network of Reproductive Health Journalists of Nigeria (NRHJN).

Recent rise and growing concern for elevated risks of first-sex among youths​ and adolescents between the age of 10 and 24 years, formed part of issues thoroughly discussed at the meeting, with a view to review and implement activities in the state’s work plan for positive sexual awareness.

The well-attended stakeholders meeting which was the second in the series, witnessed increased interest of stakeholders to commit and promote adolescent health and development in the state.

Members of STWG also resolved to meet every quarter for the purpose of reviewing progress report of individual group activity, create a work-plan before the next meeting.

According to the Desk Officer, Adolescent and Youth Development, State Ministry of Health, Cynthia Adeseiye, the quarterly meeting funded by SMOH, SFH and BHI will be an avenue for sharing ideas and discuss the promotion of adolescent and youth programmes within their locality for the purpose of curtailing risky sexual behavior and improving adolescent’s health so as to ensure a better tomorrow for youths in the state.