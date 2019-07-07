Edo Govt to probe hospital contracts under Oshiomhole

Edo Govt to probe hospital contracts under Oshiomhole

Sunday, July 7, 2019 10:53 pm


Oshiomhole and Obaseki

The Edo Government says it will probe contracts for construction of structures and supply of equipment to Benin Central Hospital, awarded by the administration of  Adams Oshiomhole.
Mr Cruise Osage,  Special Adviser to Edo Governor on Media and Communication Strategy, disclosed  this in a statement issued on Sunday in Benin, saying a Commission of enquiry would soon be constituted to probe the contracts.
According to the Governor’s Aide, the action for probe was necessitated by numerous calls on the government to look into the contracts in which billions of taxpayers’ money were expended on poorly executed projects under the regime of Adams  Oshiomhole, past Governor and incumbent APC National Chairman
He said the Commission of Enquiry would have a mandate to ascertain if details of contract terms were adhered to, especially the quality of materials used for the building.
Osagie said the Commission of Enquiry would also determine the extent of irregularities regarding the purchase of equipment among others.
“The state government will investigate allegations of fraud and irregularities with the contract for procurement of the hospital equipment,” he said.
The aide stated that the commission would unravel why the equipment contracted were yet to be supplied and other claims made by the contractors.
He said, “the contractors who handled the building had questions to answer including the shoddy jobs done among others.”
Osagie said works were ongoing at the hospital to patch up parts of the Hospital, as parts of the poorly constructed facilities leading to collapse of the roof in some sections.

Join The Conversation

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    2 hours ago

    France president, Infantino booed at FIFA Women’s World Cup final ceremony
    5 hours ago

    ASUU Blasts Buhari on Education Policy
    5 hours ago

    Again, CAN speaks on rape allegations against COZA pastor
    6 hours ago

    Kogi guber: Why am seeking second term – Wada
    6 hours ago

    JAMB set to revalidate biometrics of candidates over last 10 years
    6 hours ago

    UN pledges support for AU as nations operationalise AfCFTA
    President Buhari signs Agreement establishing African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) at the Opening of the 12th Extra Ordinary Session of the Assembly of African Union Heads of State and Government in Niamey Niger Republic on 7th July 2019 6 hours ago

    AfCFTA: Free trade must also be fair trade, says Buhari
    7 hours ago

    Pastor arrested for alleged rape, impregnating 15-year-old girl in Lagos

    These Might Interest You...