Educationist Urges Govt. to Partner With Private Sector

Gbenro Adesina/Ibadan

The Director of JSAY Pre-varsity, Mrs Olajumoke Akere has called on the government at all levels to increase its partnership with the private sector in Nigeria, stressing that private institutions have been a major pillar in upholding high standard of education in the country.

Akere, who stated this in Ibadan to the News Agency of Nigeria at an event to mark the 12th anniversary of JSAY, noted that to achieve transformation, which comes through education, government needed to partner with the private sector.

According to her, “Education is the bedrock of development and it is important for government to invest in education through increased budgetary allocation. Government needs to take a look at the core area of development, which is education”.

Pointing out that young people needed to be groomed for success through the provision of complete education, Akere identified inadequate funding as a major challenge in the education sector, urging all stakeholders, particularly government and parents, to intervene.

Akere, while attesting that JSAY Pre-varsity is committed to a culture of excellence, disclosed that over 5,000 Nigerian children had passed through the institution.