EEDC hails Emeka Offor for contributions polio eradication in Nigeria

The Enugu Electricity Distribution Company (EEDC) has commended Sir Emeka Offor, Chairman of Chrome Group, for his philanthropic contributions to end polio in Nigeria.

The Head, Communications of EEDC, Mr Emeka Ezeh, gave the commendation in a statement made available to News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Monday in Enugu.

Offor, who is the Chairman of Board of Directors of EEDC, is also a Nigeria’s Polio-Eradication Champion.

News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that the last case of polio in Nigeria was recorded on Aug. 21, 2016.

NAN also reports that the country will get the “International Polio-free Certification’’ on Aug. 21 this year, having maintained polio-free status for three years.

Offor, during the weekend made multi-million naira donation to scale-up fight against wild polio virus and get the much-awaited International Polio-free Certification by Rotary International and World Health Organisation (WHO).

Ezeh said that the entire management of EEDC was proud to associate with Offor over his numerous humanitarian gestures of love toward millions of Nigerians.

““His act of philanthropy has impacted lives, both within the South-East region and beyond.

“”Some of these acts include the book distribution initiative, where books as well as other educational materials are distributed to secondary and tertiary institutions.

“”The youth and widow empowerment programme, where widows and youths in their numbers are trained and businesses set up for them to live a meaningful life and cater for their loved ones.”

According to him, these activities are executed by his Foundation, Sir Emeka Offor Foundation (SEOF), a non-governmental organisation, involved in transforming lives through various intervention programmes.

“”These programmes included: Youth Empowerment Scheme, Widows Cooperative Scheme, Education Scholarship Scheme, Health Scheme Services as well as Infrastructure Development Scheme.

“”Although, these have been ongoing over the years,’’ he said.

The EEDC spokesman noted that Offor’s act of philanthropy and generous donations toward germane humanitarian courses should not be misconstrued by social media critics.

“His personal philanthropic gesture as a successful businessman and someone with lots of milk of human kindness has nothing to do with the operations of EEDC.

““It is also important to state that EEDC is a regulated corporate enterprise, manned and managed by qualified and competent personnel.

““Its activities and operations have nothing to do with the gestures by Sir Emeka Offor.

“”Management of EEDC is as well working assiduously to attend to the numerous identified challenges inherent in the network,’’ Ezeh stressed.