EFCC Arrests 15 ‘Yahoo Boys’ in Ibadan

Tuesday, July 30, 2019 7:27 pm


The Suspects

Gbenro Adesina/Ibadan

Operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, Ibadan zonal office on Tuesday, July 30, 2019 botched an attempt by a suspected internet fraudster to flush his phone through a water closet in order to deny access to potentially incriminating data about him.

The 20-year-old suspect, Fisayo Falade, was among the 15 young men arrested in Ibadan on Tuesday for internet-related crimes when the Commission’s operatives conducted a raid on two locations in the ancient city.

Ten of the suspects were arrested at Akatanpa Powerline, while the other five were nabbed at Kushenla area of the Oyo State capital.

Phone Inside Toilet

The suspects, who are between the ages of 20 and 28 years, were allegedly hiding behind fake names and identities to perpetrate fraud, dispossessing their unsuspecting victims of their hard-earned money.

Their alleged involvements in internet-related frauds were reported to the Commission by members of their neighborhood who noticed their expensive life styles, though they are supposedly undergraduates, and without any known source of income.

Items recovered from them include two exotic cars, laptops, mobile phones and several documents containing fraudulent activities.

The suspects will be charged to court as soon as investigations are concluded.
