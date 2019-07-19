EFCC Arrests FaceBook Hacker

EFCC Arrests FaceBook Hacker

Friday, July 19, 2019 4:39 pm


The suspect

Operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Port Harcourt’s Zonal Office, have arrested a suspected FaceBook accounts hacker, Okohwan Kelvin.

According to the anti graft agency, the suspect was arrested recently in Warri, Delta State.

”His arrest followed discreet monitoring of his online activities, based on complaints from members of the public alleging that he hacked and took over their FaceBook accounts, after they clicked on a phisting link he sent to them.

“Preliminary investigations showed that Kelvin had hacked about one hundred FaceBook accounts using phishing links generated from an online hacking website.

“It was also discovered that the suspect was selling hacked FaceBook accounts to other fraudsters who were using them for various nefarious online activities. In some cases, he used many of the accounts himself to defraud friends of his victims,” the EFCC said on its official Facebook page.

