Video: EFCC Ibadan Zonal Office Anti-Corruption Walk

Video: EFCC Ibadan Zonal Office Anti-Corruption Walk

Thursday, July 11, 2019 8:09 pm


Join The Conversation

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    1 hour ago

    Obaseki dares ‘Abuja-based’ politicians to invade, take over Edo Assembly  
    2 hours ago

    FIFA introduces stricter punishment for racist behaviour
    2 hours ago

    Police Zone 2 arrests 8 suspected kidnappers, 135 others
    2 hours ago

    Buhari’s qualification: Court of Appeal to deliver judgment Friday
    2 hours ago

    Minority Leadership Crisis: PDP BoT Committee meets Elumelu, others
    2 hours ago

    EFCC Urges the West to Repatriate $50b Stolen Assets to Africa
    3 hours ago

    Analysis: PDP, Atiku swimming against the tide to exhaust 400 witnesses
    3 hours ago

    2023: INEC commences plan, pledges to improve electoral system

    These Might Interest You...