EFCC Nabs Fake Native Doctor in Ibadan

Tuesday, July 9, 2019 7:31 pm


Gbenro Adesina/Ibadan

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, Ibadan zonal office, on Tuesday, July 9, 2019, arrested a fake native doctor, Fatai Olalere Aliu, who was alleged to be notorious for duping people under the guise of possessing spiritual power to their problems.

Aliu was arrested by the operatives of the Commission during a raid on his abode at Kisumu Estate at Odo-Ona Elewe of Ibadan, the Oyo State capital.

Before his eventual arrest, the Commission had worked on several intelligence reports linking him to series of fraud allegation involving large sums of money.

He was also accused of engaging in money doubling through which he would collect money from his victims with the promise of using his spiritual powers to multiply the sums for them, but would instead divert same to his personal use.

The raid led EFCC operatives to his shrines located in a thick forest around the Ibadan-Ijebu-Ode Expressway and Kobomoje area of the town where frightening voodoo items were sighted.

Items recovered from the suspect include three exotic cars, two Toyota Corolla and Honda Pilot.

He also has in his possession three luxurious buildings within Ibadan and land documents which were also recovered as exhibits.

The suspect is currently undergoing interrogation.

