EFCC secures forfeiture of 244 vehicles in Port Harcourt

The Port Harcourt’s Zonal Office of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, on Friday, July 5, 2019 secured final forfeiture of 244 (Two Hundred and Forty Four) vehicles and petroleum products contained in each of the vehicles.

The forfeiture order was granted by Justice I. M Sani of the Federal High Court sitting in Port Harcourt, Rivers State. The forfeited vehicles comprise 154 fuel tankers, a vessel, smaller passenger buses, cars and sport utility vehicles.

The vehicles were confiscated and impounded by the anti- bunkering patrol team of the Nigerian Army, 6 Division, PortHarcourt.

They were handed over to the EFCC for investigations and prosecution.

Justice Sani ordered that the EFCC, in conjunction with the Deputy Chief Registrar of the Court, should conduct the sale of the vehicles and the illegally refined petroleum products they were carrying while they were arrested.

He also granted an order that the Deputy Chief Registrar of the Court should transfer the proceeds of the sale of the vehicles and petroleum products into the Consolidated Revenue Account of the Federal Government.

The court had earlier granted an order of interim forfeiture of the vehicles on May 31, 2019.