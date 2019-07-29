Ekiti to Engage Youths in Value Orientation, Cultural Promotion.

Gbenro Adesina/Ibadan

Director General, Ekiti State Council of Arts and Culture, Ambassador Wale Ojo-Lanre has urged youths to be part of the cultural reorientation and promotion of traditional heritage in the state.

Ojo-Lanre stated this today while interacting with the leadership of the Ekiti State University Chapter of the Federation of Ekiti State students, who paid him a visit in his Ado-Ekiti office.

He said the council’s mandate was to rejuvenate, promote and support any idea that would enhance creativity, job creation and add value to the people of the state adding, “You are the strength of the nation, you need to be involved in the development of the land especially in promotion of local festivals and traditional event, not in a violent way but in a way that will redefine and take our culture to a greater level of economic development. I expect you to come out with a solid plan and agenda that will enhance cultural activities and creativity among you. Most of you are talented, and culturally endowed and traditional activities will showcase you to the world”.

Speaking, the Senate President of the Association, Mr Adewale Damilola, who appreciated the Director General for his words of encouragement stated that they have been encouraged to harness their talents for the betterment of the state and Nigeria in general.