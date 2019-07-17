El-Rufai seeks Assembly’s approval of N81.68bn supplementary budget

The Kaduna State House of Assembly has began deliberations on the N81.68 billion supplementary budget forwarded to it by Gov. Nasiru El-Rufai.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that lawmakers suspended rule 3 (1) and 7 of their Standing Order to allow the supplementary budget go through first and second reading on Wednesday.

The Speaker, Alhaji Aminu Shagali, while reading the message from the executive, said the supplementary budget was necessitated by the fresh injection of funds received by the state Planning and Budget Commission.

Details of the budget were not read out during the sitting, but the members agreed to set up a six-man special ad hoc committee to scrutinise the budget.

The ad hoc committee is headed by Ahmed Muhammed while Samuel Ubankato, Shawana Ishaku, Danladi Kwasu, Faisal Abbas and Salisu Isa would serve as members.

The ad hoc committee was given 24-hours to scrutinise the supplementary budget and report back to the House on Thursda