Emergence of 2 Bauchi Speakers: Reps C’mttee holds public hearing

Emergence of 2 Bauchi Speakers: Reps C’mttee holds public hearing

Tuesday, July 16, 2019 7:28 pm



The Adhoc Committee set up by the Speaker House of Representatives, Mr Femi Gbajabiamila to wade into the Bauchi State House of Assembly leadership crisis has began public hearing in Bauchi.

News Agency of Nigeria(NAN) reports that the public hearing began on Tuesday with stakeholders making submission in writing and verbally to the committee.

The Chairman of the committee, Musa Sarkin-Adar had earlier told the state governor, Sen. Bala Mohammed at Government House that the committee was mandated to find out the circumstances that led to the emergence of two speakers for the state Assembly.

He solicited for the support of the state government and the people of the state towards the success of their assignment.

Two speakers emerged at the inauguration of 9th Bauchi State House Assembly through parallel elections in which 11 members elected Abubakar Suleiman as Speaker while 20 members elected Kawuwa Shehu-Damina as Speaker.

The 12-member House of Representatives committee headed by Sarkin-Adar has the responsibility of finding out the circumstances that led to the emergence of the two speakers.

Join The Conversation

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    16 mins ago

    Minimum wage: FG commences payment for workers below N30,000 salary benchmark
    31 mins ago

    Lagarde resigns as IMF MD
    36 mins ago

    Kwara House probes alleged transfer of chalet’s ownership to Saraki
    42 mins ago

    Buhari condoles with Sen. Makarfi on father’s death
    47 mins ago

    I’ve No Plan To Leave APC – Obaseki
    47 mins ago

    Insecurity: My critics unpatriotic, says Buhari
    1 hour ago

    Udom, Akeredolu, Onyema for HoG Awards
    1 hour ago

    CCII, Stakeholders Urge Makinde to Activate Waste to Wealth Project

    These Might Interest You...