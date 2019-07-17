Enugu police parade 33 suspects

The Police Command in Enugu State, on Wednesday, paraded 33 suspected criminals arrested in parts of the state within the past one month.

The command also recovered 10 assorted rifles, some cartridges and ammunition, armoured transformer cables, vandalised transformer components laptops and charms from the suspects.

Parading the suspects in Enugu, the Commissioner of Police, Mr Sulaiman Balarabe, said the arrests followed intensive and pro-active efforts made by the law enforcement agents under “Operation Puff Adder” in the state.

Balarabe noted that the operatives of Federal Special Anti-Robbery Squad, Urban Patrol and Anti-Cultism Squad, also assisted in making the arrests and recovery possible within the period under review.

He alleged that the suspects were involved in armed robbery, kidnapping, transformer vandalism, cultism, internet fraud and murder.

“In the period under review (from June 17 to July 17), the command made many successful arrests and recovery, leading to the present peace and tranquility the state enjoys.

“The operatives of Operation Puff Adder have lived up to their bidding within the last one month and have arrested 10 armed robbery suspects in various locations across the state.

“The Federal Special Anti-Robbery Squad also tracked down and arrested two notorious kidnappers troubling illustrious personalities in the state,’’ he said.

Balarabe revealed that over 15 suspected cultists disturbing peace and business activities in various locations in the state were arrested by the anti-cultism squad.

“Today, cultism has taken a dangerous dimension in the state where they now carry out ambush attacks on unsuspecting residents and rob them of their valuables.

“They go to the length of killing and engaging in highway armed robbery.

“However, the command is assuring the residents that it will fight cultism, transformer vandalism and other petty crimes to a standstill,’’ he said.

The police commissioner said that investigations into some of the cases were still on, adding that the suspect would be charged to court after the investigations.

“I appeal to residents,and the media to always avail the police of confidential information to nip crimes in the bud and take out undesirable elements from the law-abiding members of the public,’’ he added. (NAN)