Ethiopian Airline to establish new airline in Nigeria

The Ethiopian Airline says it will establish a new airline to grow more frequency and operation in Nigeria.

Mr Tewolde Gebremariam, the Group Chief Executive Officer of Ethiopian Airlines, told newsmen on Friday in Abuja that the plan would give better choice for air travellers.

According to him, the operation in Nigeria will continue with the maximum effort to give five star services with most modern aircraft.

He said that the Ethiopian Airline would keep utilising latest technology to sustain front-runner in embracing latest industry technology in Africa.

Gebremariam stated that Ethiopian Airline was managed by seasoned aviation professionals with meddling by the government in its day-to-day operations.

“We plan to grow more in Nigeria in terms of frequency and operation wise. We also plan to do more on corporate social responsibility in Nigeria.

“We attribute our success to a range of factors including meticulously chosen business model and robust execution strategy with self-sufficiency in training aviation personnel who embody the values and spirit of Ethiopian Airline,’’ he said.

According to him, Ethiopian Airline has been contributing to Ethiopia’s economy in terms of foreign currency generation.

He said the airline also played a catalyst role to the development of Ethiopia’s tourism sector which further contributed to the country’s economy.

“Through its freighter services, Ethiopia also facilitates import-export trade. Today, Ethiopia is second in Africa in horticulture export thanks to the connectivity the airline created,’’ the official said.