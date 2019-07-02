Ethiopian Airlines clarifies alleged seizure of foreign currency at Addis Ababa Airport

Tuesday, July 2, 2019 3:12 pm


Ethiopian Airline plane

Ethiopian Airlines says reports about alleged seizure of foreign currencies by the Ethiopian Customs and Revenue Authority (ECRA) personnel at Addis Ababa International Airport is not true.

Mrs Firihiewot Mekonnen, the General Manager, Ethiopian Airlines (Nigeria), said in a statement issued in Lagos on Tuesday  that the claim that the ECRA was seizing foreign currencies in excess of $3,000 from transit passengers for failing to declare them was false.

Mekonnen said: ” This is an incorrect and misleading statement that needs correction.

“Any passenger transiting Addis Ababa without leaving the airport is free to board his or her next flight carrying whatever amount of foreign currencies from the previous flight.

“However, if passengers enter Ethiopia carrying money in excess of $3,000, they are required to declare the money they carry to ECRA personnel as they exit the airport and take declaration form for smooth check-in for their next flight.”

According to her, this procedure is not unique to Ethiopia as it is practiced by many countries.

She said that the airline appropriately informed its passengers by making repeated announcements on all of its flights, while  the customs authority also displayed the procedure on notice boards at Addis Ababa International Airport.

“In fact, travelling to Ethiopia has been made easier, more convenient and simple with Visa on Arrival and electronic visa,” Mekonnen said.

