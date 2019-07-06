Ex-minister Heineken Lokpobiri joins Bayelsa governorship race

Ex-minister Heineken Lokpobiri joins Bayelsa governorship race

Saturday, July 6, 2019 2:55 pm


Lokpobiri

Sen. Heineken Lokpobiri, immediate past Minister of State for Agriculture and Rural Development, has declared his intention to contest for the November 16 Governorship election in Bayelsa on  the platform of All Progressives Congress (APC).

Lokpobiri made his intention known on Saturday after consultation with the state leadership of the APC at the party’s Secretariat in Yenagoa.

Lokpobiri told the party leadership that he was ready to lead APC to the “Creek Haven’’, Bayelsa State seat of power; so that he can build an economy beyond oil for the state.

“I am here to formally inform my political family about my intention to contest the governorship of Bayelsa State on APC platform. I have the support base to win the election come Nov. 16, 2019.

“My plea to the leadership of our party is to ensure that the party remains united in order to form a formidable front to win this election.

“If party members work together, we will surely win the governorship election, come November.

“I am coming to give direction to Bayelsa State; develop the state and build the economy beyond oil,’’ he said.

The Chairman of APC in Bayelsa, Mr Jothan Amos, said that the primary to choose the governorship candidate would be free and fair.

He urged all aspirants to carry out their consultations peacefully, without any form of violence.

Lokpobiri was a two-term senator of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, before his appointment as a minister.

Join The Conversation

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    28 mins ago

    Yahoo-yahoo: 17 suspects jailed in Benin
    104- year-old World War ll Veteran of the Nigerian Army, Adamo Aduku (NAN) 1 hour ago

    World War ll veteran urges FG to pay his pension
    FRSC officials on duty 2 hours ago

    FRSC warns newly recruited marshals against extortion, bribery
    2 hours ago

    Nigeria’s Air Peace receives rousing reception at Dubai Airport
    2 hours ago

    Four escape death as tanker overturns on Lagos-Ibadan Expressway
    2 hours ago

    U.S.-based Nigerian boxer `feared by opponents’ cries out for sponsorship
    3 hours ago

    SEC approves Airtel Africa’s secondary listing on NSE
    3 hours ago

    Senate: I won’t call any witness, but l’ll tender documents – INEC tells Tribunal

    These Might Interest You...