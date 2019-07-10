Ex-UI DVC Warns Doctoral Students Against Academic Fraud

Gbenro Adesina/Ibadan

The Immediate past Deputy Vice Chancellor, Academic, University of Ibadan, UI, Professor Adeyinka Aderinto today warned doctoral students not to commit academic fraud urging them to uphold academic integrity and carry out policy useful researches.

Aderinto, who stated this at an interactive session with the newly admitted doctoral students at the institution’s department of Sociology stated that the nation relied on her brilliant minds pursuing doctoral programmes to come up with solutions to problems confronting the country.

Pointing out that the Premier University offers the best doctoral training in Nigeria he said, “Do not commit academic fraud. Don’t do anything untoward with your data. A postgraduate student should not cheat. Please your PhD thesis is very important and must be clean. You should come up with relevant policy research. It is important. It should be possible to send relevant policy to government agencies after your work. So, you must consider what the government will benefit out research when conceiving it. Although government is not funding education properly, it is important that your research contribute to the development in Nigeria”.

In her welcome address, Postgraduate Coordinator department of Sociology, Dr Funke Fayehun said doctoral students must be innovative in thinking and carry out doctoral researches in line with global standards.

She noted that department of sociology has renowned scholars in the fields of demography, criminology, development, medical sociology and industrial sociology to pilot the doctoral students.