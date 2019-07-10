Exam malpractice: Lecturer calls for abolishion of special centers

A political scientist has called on the Federal government to ban special examination centers in the country as a way to curb examination malpractices.

The call was made in Ilorin on Wednesday, by the Head of Political Science Department of Kwara State College of Education, Oro, Mr. Babatunde Abdulkareem.

The lecturer who said that the number of special centers in the country were increasing everyday, said such centers were known for encouraging cheating during examinations.

He noted that most parents prefer to pay extra amount to register their children in the “miracle centers” as a sure way to guarantee success in examinations.

“You can see every building in the country is now used for examination.

“Some business centers are also used as examination halls where you can just stroll in and write exams for a huge fee without any proper check.

“The Senior School Certificate Examination (SSCE), Joint Admission Matriculation Board (JAMB) and other examinations have become a easy ride for candidates as there are special sure centers all over the country.

“The Federal Government and education stakeholders must stop pretending and act fast to ban special centers. Exam malpractice is evil and should not be encouraged,” he said.

Abdulkareem urged the Federal Government and stakeholders to set up monitoring agencies during examinations to arrest the owners of the centers.

He also called on parents to encourage their children to study hard for their examinations and stop looking for shortcuts to pass examinations.

“Registering your children in miracle centers is not the best. You are only trying to ruin your children’s future.

“We all need to speak up and say ‘No’ to exam malpractices to save education in the country,” Abdulkareem said.

NAN.