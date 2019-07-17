Expert advises regular heart check-up from 35 years



Dr Jide Owolana, a medical practitioner with a private hospital in Benin,

has advocated regular heart check-up for persons above 35 years to curb cardio respiratory arrest.

Owolana gave the advice in an interview with News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Benin on Wednesday.

He defined cardio respiratory arrest as abrupt loss of heart function, breathing and consciousness.

She added that “during respiratory (or pulmonary) arrest, breathing stops. During cardiac arrest,

blood flow stops.

“Cardiac arrest means that the heart has stopped beating, but it’s really assessed by the fact that blood

flow is no longer detectable, even if the heart might still be trying to beat.”

He warned that cardio respiratory arrest was the most common cause of sudden cardiac problem

in people older than 35.

He said that regular check-ups could detect early symptoms of cardio respiratory arrest and could be

avoided on time.

The medical practitioner revealed that cardio respiratory arrest could lead to death if not treated immediately.

He explained that “with fast and appropriate medical care, survival is possible. Giving Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation (CPR),

using a defibrillator or even just giving compressions to the chest can improve the chances of survival until emergency workers

arrive.”

He said “symptoms of cardio respiratory arrest are immediate and include the lack of pulse (no pulse), no

breathing and loss of consciousness.”

Other signs and symptoms that occur before the arrest include chest discomfort, shortness of breath, weakness and

palpitation.

Owolana said most times cardio respiratory arrest often occur with no warning.

He advised persons above 35 years to see a doctor promptly if they have bouts of chest pain or discomfort,

heart palpitation, rapid or irregular heartbeats, unexplained wheezing, shortness of breath, fainting or near

fainting, light-headedness or dizziness