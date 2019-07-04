Experts canvassed education for social liberation

As part of efforts to contribute to the celebration of women potentials, some experts have canvassed for more education and orientation as only way to liberate women and men in the society.

Prof. Monique Ekpong of the English and Literary Studies in VERITAS University, said this at the presentation of her book titled: Feminist Consciousness on Wednesday in Abuja.

Ekpong that the feminist consciousness serves as a significant contribution to the celebration of women’s potentials, a demonstration of women’s concern for all the oppressed and an appeal for the demolition to all oppressive institutions.

She added that the book is a call for the de-colonisation of the mind from patriarchy.

“It is indeed, an in-depth analysis of the `new women’ in the African and African-American societies.

“ The society did not seem to recognise women and also find out that even women themselves accepted completely that secondary position.

“ They did not see anything wrong with it, they believe that it is their culture and tradition’’ she said.

She added that her intention for writing Feminist Consciousness was to make the society aware that women should not be trampled on and to make women realize they are human being.

“It seems that we made a progress before but it looks that now we are retrogressing in the society.

“I want women to accept themselves as human being, they should ask for what is their right and society should learn to give women equal right with men.

“ Men seems tonhave misgiving about feminist issue, we want men to re-orientate their mentality and think feminist because we want them to appreciate women, accept that they are fellow human being.

Prof. Gabriel Egbe, Dean of College of Humanity, said that the book is an attempt to bring public consciousness to the plights of women in Africa culture.

Egbe, who reviewed the book, added that the author posited that education was a powerful tool for women liberation in Africa.

According to him, the author believes through education the women will not only be empowered but they will be given the opportunity to be what God has destined women to be.

“Men also need education to understand that women are not lesser human being and both women and men are created by God not to compete but to complement one another.

“Education is way to liberate men and women and women should seek all opportunity they can to educate themselves and empower themselves’’ he said. (NAN)