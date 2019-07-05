Experts Decry Poor Visibility of Events Vendors In Ogun

Adejoke Adeleye/Abeokuta

A leading event and services planning organisation in Ogun state, My Grand Event (MGE) has decried poor patronage of event planning vendors by event holders in the state.

MGE however, attributed the poor patronage to poor visibility of the event planning vendors who have failed to seize the opportunity available to advertise their services for prospective customers to be aware of their presence in the state.

Speaking at a press conference held in Abeokuta, the state capital of Ogun, the Chief Executive Officer of MGE, Mrs. Taiyese Ebunlomo said her organisation has packaged a 2-days exhibition that would afford event vendors doing businesses in the state and southwest an opportunity to showcase their brands.

She disclosed that the exhibition, which is scheduled to hold between 13th and 14th July, 2019 will attract no fewer than 100 event planning vendors around the southwest of the federation,majority of who are expected to exhibit their dexterity in the areas of mentoring and coaching that would arm them with the techniques of surviving in the over saturated market.

Other stalls of the exhibition includes: my Grand Wedding to sponsor wedding of any man and woman who emerged as winner of the year’s event,but terms and conditions applies,Fashion Show, Music dance,comedy, specific Event vendors Brands Advertisement and Kiddies Arena.

“The need to have event vendors in Ogun state and its environs under an umbrella to showcase their services became imperative as we see that majority of the events held in Ogun state and its environs are being handled by vendors from outside the state.

The reason for this is not farfetched as we discover that event vendors in the state do not have the kind of visibility they need. It is important that people who hold event in Ogun and its environs to have their events handled by vendors from the state as this will not only add to the state’s investment and generate revenue internally but also build local businesses.

Also the exhibition was conceived to help showcase the different vendors in the event industry and also serve as an opportunity for business owners to sell their businesses and brands .

MGE will hold 100 event services providers. It will also serve as a huge business platform for all stakeholders to showcase their products,network and expand their business frontiers.”he said

It will also serve as an avenue for vendors to sell their business in the state and all over the world.

The event boss also highlight funding as the greatest challenge in the business.

“If we have government supports things would be better. When the government or event holders patronise state owned event planners,it will bring back fund for the people and govt because they would pay their taxes and taxes paid would be used for infrastructure in the state.

She however urged other event planners to see the need to come out of their comfort zone and show case their brand.