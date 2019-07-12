Fayemi pays outstanding salaries, allowances of Fayose’s appointees

Ekiti State Governor, Dr. Kayode Fayemi on Friday paid the outstanding salaries and allowances of some political appointees engaged by his predecessor, Ayo Fayose.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the affected former appointees were members of the State Civil Service Commission and House of Assembly Service Commission.

Presenting them with cheques covering their outstanding remunerations, the Governor said the gesture was devoid of political consideration.

Fayemi who thanked them for joining hands with his administration in serving the state, added that their display of understanding and patriotism while their tenure lasted was commendable.

Fayemi who was represented by his Chief of Staff, Mr. Biodun Omoleye, wished the beneficiaries well in their future endeavours.

Responding on behalf of the beneficiaries, the erstwhile Chairman, House of Assembly Service Commission, Mr. Tunji Odeyemi, expressed appreciation to the governor for his kind gesture toward them, irrespective of the difference in political affiliation.

Odeyemi, a notable PDP chieftain and former Speaker of the State House of Assembly and one-time acting Governor, described the Fayemi’s action as uncommon.

He said the Governor has demonstrated his commitment to his pledge to treat all Ekiti people equally, regardless of their political affiliation and has thus set precedence for his successor to follow.

According to him, they (the appontees) had ealier thought that Fayemi would remove them from office since that was the norm.

“We are most delighted for an avenue like this. I must confess that this opportunity we are having today is very uncommon.

“When a new Governor or government comes on board, what they usually do is to remove members of commissions and boards appointed by their predecessor, not minding the laws establishing those commissions.

“But, you have magnanimously retained us and you are now paying our outstanding salaries.

“As far as Ekiti is concerned, from 1999 to date, what we are witnessing today is unprecedented. We are very grateful to His Excellency for this,” he said.