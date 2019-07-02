FG appoints Sambo as new NHIS boss

Tuesday, July 2, 2019 8:23 am


President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the appointment of Prof. Mohammed Sambo as the new Executive Secretary National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS).

A statement issued by Mrs Boade Akinola, Director, Media and Public Relations, Federal Ministry of Health confirmed the termination of appointment of the Current Executive Secretary, Prof. Usman Yusuf, who has been on administrative leave.

Akinola said the termination of Yusuf’s appointment was part of the recommendations of report by an Independent Fact Finding Panel on NHIS

She added that the President also approved the dissolution of the Governing Board of NHIS and directed the Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Health to exercise full powers of the Council pending the constitution of a new Board.

Similarly, President Buhari has also approved the appointment of Dr. Chikwe Ihekweazu as Director –General (DG) of Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).

According to the statement, Iheakwezu’s appointment is in line with the provisions of section 11(1)(3) of the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control(Establishment) Act, 2018.

