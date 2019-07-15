Final year student’s death pathetic – UNIBEN

Authorities of the University of Benin (UNIBEN) in Edo state, have described the described the death of a final year student of the institution, Ephraim Imaghodor, as pathetic.

The final year student of the Department of Actuarial Science, Faculty of Management Sciences, allegedly committed suicide Sunday evening, when he allegedly jumped from a three storey building of the faculty of arts in the university, over spillover in one of his courses.

He reportedly died on the spot after crashing at the base of the tall building.

Spokesman of the University, Mr. Michael Osasuyi, who confirmed the death of the student, described it as pathetic.

“The information we had was that a spillover student fell from upstair. In any case it’s so pathetic that this kind of incident happened.

“We have contacted his family and the security is investigating the incident to unravel if it was a case of suicide or otherwise,” Osasuyi said.

It would be recalled that less than one month ago, a 21-year-old student of the University, Christabel Buoro, allegedly took her live by drinking substance suspected to be insecticides (sniper), over alleged failed love affair.