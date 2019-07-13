Fire in the Homestead: The Rise of Banditry in the Southwest

Adegbenro Adebanjo

From a creeping evil to full blown threat to lives and peace, the armed banditry in and around Yorubaland is now a clear and present danger to all. All are now targets as the bandits by whatever name they are called spread sorrow tears and blood in and around Yorubaland.

Of course no one is sure if there is more to this rising wave of attacks that seem to be well planned and coordinated. What is sure is that what’s going on is more than ordinary robbery and highway gangsterism. There seems to be a hidden agenda and from what some of those who have encountered the marauders have said, people outside the homestead with some links to rogue itinerant pastoralists are the main perpetrators of the act.

Recently the Police arrested those who attacked and abducted the OAU professor on the Ibadan-Ife-Ilesha-Akure Expressway on May 5,2019 and they turned out to be itinerant pastoralists.

The Professor and others who encountered them on that Sunday were lucky . Not so Mrs Funke Olakunrin, daughter of Afenifere leader Chief Reuben Fasoranti, who was murdered in cold blood at a place near Ore Junction, Ondo State on July 12 , 2019.

Several others have suffered similar cruel fate in the hands of the blood thirsty bandits now stalking and baying for blood in Yorubaland. Time for an apolitical approach to fight this evil and banish the marauders from the homestead.