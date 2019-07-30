FRSC decorates 4 promoted officers in Kogi

Four newly-promoted officers of the Kogi Command of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) have been decorated with their new thanks.

The state Sector Commander of the FRSC, Mr Emmanuel Abe, while decorating the officers in Lokoja on Tuesday, urged them to see their promotion as a challenge to do more for the nation.

Abe also asked them to count themselves lucky as they were among 64 that got elevated out of the 325 officers that sat for the promotion examination nationwide.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the newly promoted officers are Mr Adelaja Sunday Ogungbemi; Mr Salman Adeniyi and Dr Samuel Ibitoye who were promoted from Assistant Corps Commandant (ACC) to Deputy Corps Commandant (DCC),while Mr Oladele Meshach was converted from Marshal to Officer Cadre.

He congratulated them on their promotion, saying that the organisation was expecting more commitment from them.

”Wherever you go, do your best; use your gifts and talents for the benefit of mankind. Don’t intimidate others, don’t cheat or collect what does not belong to you.

”We rejoice with you and we believe more promotion are still coming, ” Abe said.

Responding on behalf of his colleagues, Mr Sunday Adelaja Ogungbemi, attributed their success in the promotion examination to the grace of God.

Ogungbemi , a Deputy Corps Commandant, expressed gratitude to the Sector Commander for his support, promising that he and his colleagues will continue to give their best of services to the FRSC.

Representatives of the Department of the State Security Service (DSS), Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Nigerian Immigration Service,among others, attended the ceremony.