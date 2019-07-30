Ganduje appoints Heads of Govt’s agencies

‎Gov. Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano State ‎has approved the appointment of some Heads of Government’s agencies and departments in the state.

This is contained in a statement by Abba Anwar, the Chief Press Secretary to Gov. Ganduje and made available to newsmen on Tuesday in Kano.

Among those appointed are; Engr. Hadiza Ahmed-Tukur,‎ as Managing Director, ‎Kano Hydro Electricity Development Company

(KHEDCO) and Dr Usman Tijjani, as the ‎Executive Secretary, Private Health Institutions ‎Management Agency (PHIMA).

Also appointed are: ‎Uba Zubairu as Managing Director, ‎Muhammadu Abubakar Rimi Market (Sabon Gari)‎ and Yahaya Garin Ali, Managing Director, Rural Access & Agricultural Mobility Project ‎(RAAMP) while ‎

Abubakar Zakari was appointed as ‎Executive Secretary, ‎Kano State Scholarship Board‎.

According to Anwar, the governor also appointed Dr Yusuf Mohammed‎ as the ‎Managing Director, ‎Consumer Protection Council and ‎Abba Muhammad Bello as‎ Managing Director,‎ Kantin Kwari Market.‎

Also appointed are: Ibrahim Salisu Bichi, ‎Managing Director, ‎Rural Water Supply ‎Agency ‎(RUWASA) ‎and Alhaji Surajo Yahaya‎ as Chairman, ‎Kano Pillars.‎

The governor called on all the appointees to remain focused in discharging their responsibilities. ‎

‎The Governor also directed them to apply the use of modern technology in discharging their duties.

“Today’s world needs technology for smooth, effective and efficient service delivery. I therefore enjoin all the appointees to work along that line, ” he added