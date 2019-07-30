Ganduje appoints Heads of Govt’s agencies

Tuesday, July 30, 2019 9:34 pm
This is contained in a statement by Abba Anwar, the Chief Press Secretary to Gov. Ganduje and made available to newsmen on Tuesday in Kano.
Among those appointed are; Engr. Hadiza Ahmed-Tukur, as Managing Director, Kano Hydro Electricity Development Company
(KHEDCO) and Dr Usman Tijjani, as the Executive Secretary, Private Health Institutions Management Agency (PHIMA).
Also appointed are: Uba Zubairu as Managing Director, Muhammadu Abubakar Rimi Market (Sabon Gari) and Yahaya Garin Ali, Managing Director, Rural Access & Agricultural Mobility Project (RAAMP) while
Abubakar Zakari was appointed as Executive Secretary, Kano State Scholarship Board.
According to Anwar, the governor also appointed Dr Yusuf Mohammed as the Managing Director, Consumer Protection Council and Abba Muhammad Bello as Managing Director, Kantin Kwari Market.
Also appointed are: Ibrahim Salisu Bichi, Managing Director, Rural Water Supply Agency (RUWASA) and Alhaji Surajo Yahaya as Chairman, Kano Pillars.
The governor called on all the appointees to remain focused in discharging their responsibilities.
The Governor also directed them to apply the use of modern technology in discharging their duties.
“Today’s world needs technology for smooth, effective and efficient service delivery. I therefore enjoin all the appointees to work along that line, ” he added
