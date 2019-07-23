Gombe sets up committee to assess 5 tertiary institutions

Gombe sets up committee to assess 5 tertiary institutions

Tuesday, July 23, 2019 6:24 am


Muhammad Inuwa Yahaya, Gombe State Governor


Gov. Inuwa Yahaya of Gombe State has approved the constitution of an 11-member committee to assess the relevance and viability of the five tertiary educational institutions in the state.

A statement issued on Monday in Gombe by Mr Ismaila Misilli, Senior Special Assistant to the governor on Media and Publicity, said the committee is headed by Prof. Buba Bajoga.

Members of the committee include Sen. Haruna Garba, Prof. Rufa’i Ahmed-Alkali, Prof. Sani Abba-Aliyu, Dr. Gidado Bello-Kumo, Sen. Sa’idu Umar-Kumo, Prof. Istifanus Williams and Prof. Nabath Tanglang.

Others are Prof. Nana Tanko, Dr. Japhet Koni and Barr. Robert Wabida as Secretary.

It said the committee “is to review the level of establishment of the institutions from inception to date, assess the potentials and relevance or otherwise of the institutions to the educational development of the state.

“Assess their viability vis- a-vis the financial status of the state, especially in view of the Local Government Areas’ financial autonomy and the Nigeria Financial Intelligence Unit ( NFIU) regulations.

“Make such order or further recommendations as the committee may deem fit under the circumstances.

“The committee may conduct public hearings or seek and receive memoranda from the public where necessary.

“It may also co-opt any other person to assist in the discharge of its assignement.”

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the five tertiary institutions are the University of Science and Technology, Kumo; College of Education Billiri; State Polytechnic Bajoga; College of Legal and Islamic Studies Nafada and School of Nursing, Dukku.

The committee will be formally inaugurated on Wednesday

Join The Conversation

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    3 hours ago

    Blame Amosun for our inefficiency – Suspended Ogun LG Chairpersons
    3 hours ago

    No plan to relocate MAUSTECH, Ogun govt assures
    3 hours ago

    EEDC hails Emeka Offor for contributions polio eradication in Nigeria
    4 hours ago

    Sokoto: Buhari sympathises with victims of bandits attack
    4 hours ago

    Resident doctors suspend strike
    FRSC officials on duty 4 hours ago

    FRSC promotes 64 Assistant Corps Commanders
    4 hours ago

    Ikpeazu reassures on job creation
    4 hours ago

    United Nations raises concern on humanitarian crises in Cameroon

    These Might Interest You...