Gov. Abiodun appoints senior aides

Adejoke Adeleye/Abeokuta

Ogun State Governor, Mr. Dapo Abiodun has approved the appointment of seven senior aides.

The new appointees and their portfolios as contained in a statement on Tuesday are Chief Economic Adviser – Dapo Okubadejo; Senior Special Adviser on Political Affairs – Hon, Tunji Egbetokun; Special Adviser on Information – Modele Sarafa-Yusuf; Special Adviser, Government House – Hon. Babatunde Olaotan; Special Adviser on Job Creation and Youth Empowerment – Mr Lekan Olude; Special Adviser on Housing Jamiu Akande Omoniyi and Senior Special Assistant on New Media, Emmanuel Ojo.

The Chief Economic Adviser, Dapo Okubadejo is a Partner & Africa Head of Deal Advisory & Private Equity at KPMG. He is an expert on Corporate Finance, Mergers & Acquisitions (M&A), Project Finance, Investments, Private Equity and business transformation. With about 28 years of professional experience, he has acted as Corporate Financial Adviser to many foreign and local investors in Nigeria and across Africa.

Okubadejo started his professional career in Arthur Andersen in 1992 and spent over a decade there, rising to the position of Senior Manager and consulted for more than 40 companies in oil & gas, consumer goods and financial services on many projects in Assurance, Business Strategy & Planning, Financial Restructuring and Business Transformation.

In 2006, he was promoted to the KPMG partnership as an Equity Partner and rose to become the Head of Deal Advisory & Private Equity for West Africa and Africa in 2009 and 2012 respectively. He was elected to the KPMG Nigeria Policy Board in 2017.

Okubadejo is a recognized expert on Africa business and investments landscape and has been invited as a resource person, faculty, panelist and moderator at many international conferences, seminars and fora such as the World Economic Forum, Harvard Business School Africa forum, London Business School Africa, among others.

He has written many articles on investment opportunities in Nigeria and Africa, Doing business in Africa and Private Equity in Nigeria and has delivered many lectures on corporate finance, business valuations, IPO and private equity.

The Senior Special Adviser on Political Affairs, Hon. Tunji Egbetokun was a former Speaker of Ogun State House of Assembly between 2008 and 2011.

He had also served in the capacity of Senior Special Adviser, Political and Intergovernmental Affairs between 2011 and 2014. Before then, he was Secretary to the Obafemi Owode Local Government.

The new Special Adviser on Information, Modele Sarafa-Yusuf, is an award-winning media practitioner with a cumulative 32 years of experience in journalism and Marketing Communications.

She has varied experience contributing to, and leading, corporate marketing and internal communications.

Sarafa-Yusuf is a respected leader of sponsorships and public relations departments and a Concept developer and coordinator of marketing campaigns which effectively reinforce and build brand image.

In 16 years of journalism with the Nigerian Television Authority (NTA), Modele was not only a sports broadcaster, she was also a columnist for magazines, a guest writer for newspapers, a script writer for television shows and a producer of documentaries and programmes for radio and television: in fields as diverse as business, culinary, current affairs, crime, and education.

Olalekan Adeniyi Olude is Award winning entrepreneur and technocrat with expertise in building and backing enduring companies across African.

The new Special Adviser on Job Creation and Youth Empowerment started his career as a Technology Analyst with Goldman Sachs, arguably the largest investment bank in the world.

Until his appointment, Olude was co-founder and Executive Director at Rovedana Limited, a business process outsourcing company that provides employment to more than 2000 Nigerians across different industries and specializations by up-scaling them and placing them into employment with over 100 companies.

He was also a co-founder of Jobberman Limited, the leading job site in sub-Saharan Africa and was a founding partner of the African Talents Company in South Africa – a pan African Executive Recruitment Company with offices in Nigeria, Ghana, Kenya and Tanzania.

The new Special Adviser on Housing is 50-year-old Jamiu Akande Omoniyi whose Estate development arm of his company has delivered homes to 5,000 Nigerian families in Abuja and Lagos.

Hon (Otunba) Babatunde Olaotan, the Special Adviser (Government House) was a former Personal Assistant on Political matters to the Senator Olamilekan Solomon Adeola.

He has also served as the Personal Assistant to the new Executive Governor Abiodun.

He was the Deputy Director, Contacts and Mobilization for Dapo Abiodun Campaign Organization. He served as the Chairman Transport committee for Prince Dapo Abiodun Pre- Inauguration activities.

Emmanuel Adediran Ojo is a New Media expert with specialties in New Media Analytics and Digital Marketing. His extensive experience spans over nine (9) years. He hails from Imeko, in Imeko Afon Local Government area of Ogun state.

Emmanuel Ojo has extensive knowledge of new media trends, tools and analytics platforms and he often deploy same in strategic communication, monitoring, reporting and digital analysis and social media landscape.

This unique skill facilitates his significant ability in tracking, monitoring, and analyzing public and personal reputation in a unique form. In his career so far, he has worked with different online groups.

He is a resourceful and savvy online specialist who is not only able to oversee various social media channels, but is also able to contribute to its daily content offering and audience conversion.

Ojo was the Head of New Media department at Infostrategy Limited He was also part of the media intervention team for National Identity Management Commission’s, (NIMC) public sensitization on National Identity Number (NIN) project in 2013/2014.

He is a thoroughbred perception manager with proven skills in Public and Political Communication especially in the Ogun state political terrain. He once served as a member of PDP Presidential Online Media team in 2015.

Until his appointment, he was the Assistant Media Director for Dapo Abiodun Campaign Organization – DACO and also served as the Secretary, Media and Publicity Sub Committee for the governorship inauguration ceremony.