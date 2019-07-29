Gov Abiodun mourns as ex-Ogun deputy governor passes on

Adejoke Adeleye, Abeokuta

Ogun State Governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun, has expressed great shock over the death of former Deputy Governor of the State, Alhaji Abdul Rafiu Ogunleye.

Prince Abiodun in a statement signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr. Kunle Somorin, described Alhaji Ogunleye as an astute administrator and a politician per excellence who contributed immensely to the socio-economic and political development of Ogun State.

He said development currently being enjoyed by the people were partly as a result of the former deputy governor’s efforts who worked tiredlessly to ensure that the State attain its current status.

The governor said he has hoped that the deceased would live longer so that his administration would continue to tap from his wealth of experience for the benefit of the people of the State.

Governor Abiodun urged the family to take consolation in the fact that Alhaji Ogunleye lived an impactful life that benefitted thousands of people, praying Almighty Allah to give them the fortitude to bear the loss and grant him repose in Aljanna Firdaus.

Alh Abdul Rafiu Ogunleye was deputy governor during the administration of Chief Olusegun Osoba. He died early this morning at his home town, Itele, Ijebu, at the age of 79.