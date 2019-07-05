Gov. El-Rufai appoints Chief of Staff, 7 other aides

Saturday, July 6, 2019 12:59 am


Nasir-El-Rufai: Kaduna State Governor

Gov. Nasir El-Rufai of Kaduna State has appointed Muhammad Sani Abdullahi, the immediate past Commissioner for Planning and Budget, as Chief of Staff.

This was contained in a statement by Samuel Aruwan, Commissioner-Designate, Internal Security and Home Affairs, on Friday in Kaduna.

The statement said the governor also appointed seven other officials, including new heads of the State Primary Health Care Development Agency (SPHCDA) and the State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA).

According to the statement, Bala Yunusa will serve as the Deputy Chief of Staff, Legislative, Hamza Abubakar as Executive Secretary, SPHCDA and Ben Kure, Special Adviser, Political Matters.

Others are Dr Omano Edigheji, Special Adviser, Research and Documentation and Maimuna Abubakar Zakari, Executive Secretary, SEMA.

The governor also appointed Dr Habiba Ibrahim Mohammed as Special Assistant, Geographic Information Service and Jamilu Albani, Director-General, Interfaith Matters.

Abdullahi, the new chief of staff, was appointed Commissioner for Planning and Budget in 2015 and served in that capacity throughout the first term of Gov. El-Rufai.

He had served as a Policy Adviser in the Executive Office of United Nations Secretary General, Ban Ki-Moon in New York and was a member of the Secretary General’s core team that designed the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

In 2018, Muhammad was appointed as a member of the World Bank’s Advisory Council on Citizen Engagement.

Learn how your comment data is processed.

