Gov.Oyetola says victory at Supreme Court is a call to service

Gov.Oyetola says victory at Supreme Court is a call to service

Saturday, July 6, 2019 12:53 am


Adegboyega Oyetola, Governor of Osun State

Gov. Gboyega Oyetola of Osun has described his victory at the Supreme Court as a call to service.

Oyetola disclosed this in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Adeniyi Adesina on Friday in Osogbo.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Supreme Court in a split judgment of five to two on Friday upheld the election of Oyetola as Osun governor.

The governor also said that he dedicated the victory to the glory of God and to the good people of the state, who according to him joined him in navigating the “twists and turns of the road to justice.

“It is indeed a challenge to us all to muster the courage and strength to do more.

“We will work even harder to deliver on our campaign promises to you and to take the State of Osun to the Next Level.

“I commend the Judiciary for a renewed hope and for proving to us that it remains the last hope of the common man.

“This is a victory for democracy, victory for good governance and victory for the masses as this verdict reaffirmed my victory in the governorship election.

“I have no doubt in the judicial and this judgment has further strengthened our confidence in the judiciary.

“We will continue to see the mandate freely and willingly given to us by our people as an opportunity to serve and lift our state to greater heights,” he said.

Oyetola, said with the development, litigation over the September 2018 election was over, and called on the people to join hands with him regardless of party affiliation to develop the state.

He also thanked party faithful, friends of the administration and all lovers of justice for their prayers, goodwill, and support all the way.

He urged the people to continue to keep the peace in the euphoria of the celebration of the Supreme Court victory.

Join The Conversation

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    1 hour ago

    Pogba determined to leave Man United, says agent Raiola
    1 hour ago

    Gov. El-Rufai appoints Chief of Staff, 7 other aides
    2 hours ago

    AFCON 2019: Benin upset Morocco in huge Nations Cup shock
    2 hours ago

    Spelling Bee Competition: Search for MTN’s first kid-CEO begins
    2 hours ago

    Plateau Central Senatorial poll: Paradang closes case with 13 witnesses at tribunal
    3 hours ago

    Seyi Tinubu covers July/August issue of Pleasures Magazine
    3 hours ago

    Man Bags One Year Jail Term For Sharing Pornographic Images
    O 4 hours ago

    Northern governor’s condemn Agatu killings

    These Might Interest You...