Gov. Wike promises new security architecture in Rivers

Gov. Wike promises new security architecture in Rivers

Tuesday, July 2, 2019 6:50 am


Photo Captions; Pictures: Rivers State Governor,  Nyesom Ezenwo Wike publicly appreciating Four Security Personnel working at Ahoada East and West at the Government House Port Harcourt on Monday 

Rivers State Governor,  Nyesom Ezenwo Wike publicly appreciating Four Security Personnel working at Ahoada East and West at the Government House Port Harcourt on Monday

..Honours diligent security chiefs
Okafor Ofiebor/Port Harcourt

Rivers State Governor,  Nyesom Ezenwo Wike has declared that the State Government will soon initiate a comprehensive security architecture that will improve peace  in  all parts of the state. 

Governor Wike also stated that his administration  will continue to encourage security operatives who support  the State Government  to fight crime in different communities.

He spoke on Monday during a meeting with Chiefs and Security Officials from Ahoada East and Ahoada West Local Government Areas at the Government House Port Harcourt.

He said: “Very  soon, we will roll out  a comprehensive  security architecture for the State to improve  security  in all communities  of the state .

“The State Government  is committed  to encouraging  security  operatives  who assist us in improving  security  in our communities.  Today,  we are honouring  the Area Commander of Ahoada East and West and the JTF Commander of Ahoada.

“They have placed their lives on the line to defend our people.  It is not easy. Now that they are alive, it is for us to appreciate  them. This will encourage  others to serve the state. These officers have shown that they are prepared  to defend the state and fight”.

On the decision by Ekpeye Youths to turn a new leaf and surrender their arms and embrace peace, Governor Wike directed the Police  to bind over the youths so that they don’t  return  to crime.

He regretted  that criminal activities have negatively  affected  the development of Ekpeye Kingdom.

“If you have volunteered to embrace peace and drop your arms, the State Government  will support you. Nobody will arrest you.

“If the Police binds you over,  the Rivers State Government will rehabilitate you. I want peace in all communities of the state because Government  cannot  execute projects where there is no peace”, he said.

Governor  Wike assured Ekpeye people that his administration will develop  platforms  that will encourage oil companies  to employ  the youths of host communities.

Deputy  Speaker of the Rivers State House of Assembly,  Ehie Edison urged the Rivers State Governor to forgive the youths and encourage them on the path of peace.

“We are aware of your selfless efforts  to ensure that peace returns to Rivers State.  It will be insensitive for us not to take the lead and support you in Ekpeye land “, he said.

Edison said that the least that Ekpeye leaders can do is to create the right environment  for peace to return  to the area. He urged Governor Wike to give Ekpeye leaders two weeks  to mop up arms in the communities.

Eze Igbu-Upata, Dr  Felix Otuwarikpo said that 113 youths earlier surrendered with another 216 youths joining the programme last weekend.

He said that Ekpeye leaders  are committed  to peace in the area,  hence they ensured the arrest and prosecution  of local gun manufacturer.

According to him, Ekpeye people are not in support of criminality.  He assured the Governor  that more arms would be mopped up by community  leaders in the next two weeks.

The service commanders presented the cash gifts of the Rivers State Government  to the security officials.

It will  be recalled  that Ekpeye Leaders worked out a Traditional Amnesty Programme which led to Local  criminals surrendering their arms in a ceremony  at the Government House Port Harcourt last week.

 

Join The Conversation

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    5 mins ago

    EU, Anambra govt. train 25 health registry operators
    15 mins ago

    Onaiyekan tasks FG on peace
    7 hours ago

    Gunmen shot 2 policemen dead, cart away their rifles in P/Harcourt
    8 hours ago

    UN opens applications for Youth Climate Summit in New York
    8 hours ago

    21 repentant cultists undergo spiritual deliverance in Ebonyi
    9 hours ago

    AFCON: Buhari surprised over Super Eagles’ owed allowances
    9 hours ago

    Extra judicial killing: Mob sets police station ablaze
    10 hours ago

    Yoruba Unhappy with State of the Nation

    These Might Interest You...