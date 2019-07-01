Governor Makinde Inaugurates Committees to Probe LGs Accounts, Public Institutions

Governor Makinde Inaugurates Committees to Probe LGs Accounts, Public Institutions

Monday, July 1, 2019 6:36 pm


LGs Panel


Gbenro Adesina/Ibadan

Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State on Monday July 1, 2019, inaugurated a seven-man committee headed by retired Justice S.L Popoola to look into the accounts of the 33 Local Government Councils and the 35 Local Council Development Areas, LCDAs, in the state.

The committee, which has Mr Remi Ayodele, Mr Adeniyi Ayanwale, Mr NA Abiola, Mr Ademola Illiasu, ACP Sunday Oke and Mrs Olubunmi Oni as members, has six weeks to carry out its findings and submit its recommendations.

A Panel

The mandate given to the committee is to check and investigate the finances of the councils between January 2018 and May 28 2019. They are to investigate any dealing with the funds of the councils and other matters relating to the councils as well as to retrieve all monies and equipment traceable to any individual.

Speaking, Makinde said, “Today, we inaugurated panels to look into the affairs of some public institutions in Oyo State: Ibarapa Polytechnic, Eruwa, Oke Ogun Polytechnic, Saki and Local Government Areas and LCDAs. The panels will give comprehensive reports on the state of these institutions to enable us address the issues”.

A Panel

According to the governor, the exercise was not in any way a witch hunt, but a means of setting the stage for his government to take off and deliver the dividends of democracy to the entire state.

Join The Conversation

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    2 mins ago

    Tricycle Replaces Motorcycle in UI
    1 hour ago

    NSE market indices open July with 1.18% loss
    2 hours ago

    You must be investigated in spite stepping down, lawyers tell COZA Pastor
    2 hours ago

    UN official tasks Buhari on appointment of women into cabinet
    2 hours ago

    Nigeria yet to find rhythm at Cup of Nations, Mikel Obi says
    2 hours ago

    Pentagon confirms death of U.S soldier in Afghanistan
    2 hours ago

    Bakers urge FG to probe N4.3bn cassava bread intervention fund
    2 hours ago

    OPEC applauds improving oil market conditions since January – President

    These Might Interest You...