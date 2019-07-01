Governor Makinde Inaugurates Committees to Probe LGs Accounts, Public Institutions

Gbenro Adesina/Ibadan

Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State on Monday July 1, 2019, inaugurated a seven-man committee headed by retired Justice S.L Popoola to look into the accounts of the 33 Local Government Councils and the 35 Local Council Development Areas, LCDAs, in the state.

The committee, which has Mr Remi Ayodele, Mr Adeniyi Ayanwale, Mr NA Abiola, Mr Ademola Illiasu, ACP Sunday Oke and Mrs Olubunmi Oni as members, has six weeks to carry out its findings and submit its recommendations.

The mandate given to the committee is to check and investigate the finances of the councils between January 2018 and May 28 2019. They are to investigate any dealing with the funds of the councils and other matters relating to the councils as well as to retrieve all monies and equipment traceable to any individual.

Speaking, Makinde said, “Today, we inaugurated panels to look into the affairs of some public institutions in Oyo State: Ibarapa Polytechnic, Eruwa, Oke Ogun Polytechnic, Saki and Local Government Areas and LCDAs. The panels will give comprehensive reports on the state of these institutions to enable us address the issues”.

According to the governor, the exercise was not in any way a witch hunt, but a means of setting the stage for his government to take off and deliver the dividends of democracy to the entire state.