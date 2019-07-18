Group commends Buhari’s assurance on safety of herdsmen

Group commends Buhari’s assurance on safety of herdsmen

Thursday, July 18, 2019 9:06 pm


President Muhammadu Buhari

The Coalition of Northern Groups (CNG) has commended President Muhammadu Buhari for assuring Nigerians especially herdsmen of government’s determination to provide adequate security to all citizens as contained in the Constitution.

The Coalition said this in a statement by its spokeman, Mr Abdu-Azeez Sulaiman in Abuja on Thursday.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that the Coalition and the Northern Elders Forum (NEF) on Tuesday advised Fulani herdsmen residing in the Southern part of the country to return to the north If the safety of lives and properties are not guaranteed.

But the President in a statement urged the herders to disregard the directive, saying every Nigerian has right to live in any part of the country.

According to CNG spokesman, the Coalition wholeheartedly welcomes the assurance given by Mr President and his government to protect and guarantee the safety of all Nigerians anywhere they are including the threatened herdsmen in the South.

“We are even more encouraged by the heart-warming attempt made to assure Nigerians of government’s determination to provide adequate security to all citizens living in any part of the country as contained in the nation’s constitution.

“It is apparent that government’s initial silence throughout the recent weeks when various southern leaders and regional organizations were busy issuing incendiary threats and vituperations against the Fulani and Northerners living in the South smacked of discriminatory application of this important constitutional provision.

“We however find it even more inexplicable and disturbing that government kept mute and allowed this errant behaviour from some southern leaders and groups only for it to find its voice when threatened northerners were advised to consider returning home to safety,” he said.

Join The Conversation

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    15 mins ago

    Call your violent members to order, CAN tells Miyetti-Allah
    33 mins ago

    Bayelsa Guber pool: Lokpobiri urges APC to adopt indirect primaries
    50 mins ago

    Nigerian, Korea sign MoU on forensic training for Nigerian police
    59 mins ago

    Kogi Governorship: Sheidu picks APC nomination form, promises to focus on technology
    1 hour ago

    Benue Assembly confirms Gov. Ortom’s 15 commissioner nominees
    1 hour ago

    Nigeria to resume exportation of hibiscus flower to Mexico
    1 hour ago

    AFCON 2021 Qualifiers: Draw pairs Nigeria with Sierra Leone, Lesotho, Benin
    2 hours ago

    Breaking! Pinnick dismissed as CAF Vice President

    These Might Interest You...