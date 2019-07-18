Guard bags 3 years imprisonment for stealing N10m worth of jewellery



A 25-year-old security guard, Amos Dauda, was on Thursday sentenced to three years imprisonment by an Igbosere Magistrates’ Court in Lagos for stealing his boss’s jewellery worth N10 million.

Dauda pleaded guilty to a count charge of stealing on arraignment.

The Magistrate, Mrs M. O. Ope-Agbe, sentenced him accordingly and ordered that the sentence would take effect from Nov. 24, 2018 when the convict was first arrested.

Ope-Agbe, in sentencing him, said that the convict was guilty as charged, adding that he did not show any sign of remorse in spite of pleading guilty.

She sentenced him to three years imprisonment without an option of fine.

The magistrate sentenced the convict after the review of facts by the Prosecutor, Sgt. Cyriacus Osuji.

Osuji had told the court that the defendant committed the offences sometime in April 2018 at 07.00 a.m. at No. 5, Shotidaya Close, Masha, Surulere, Lagos.

He said that the defendant worked as a security guard for the complainant, one Mrs Mary Kolawole.

“The defendant was entrusted with the key to the apartment and cleaned the room where the jewellery was kept.

“He used the opportunity to steal the jewellery worth N10 million, belonging to Kolawole,” Osuji said.

Osuji tendered the defendant’s statement and it was admitted as evidence.

According to Osuji, the offence contravene Section 287 (7) of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.