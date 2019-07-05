Gunmen abduct another traditional ruler in Rivers

…CP Usman Balel orders for manhunt for the kidnappers

Okafor Ofiebor/Port Harcourt

The traditional ruler of Omofo Rundele community in Emohua Local Government Area of Rivers State was kidnapped on Thursday evening by some unknown gunmen on his way back from Port Harcourt.

The Commissioner of Police, Usman Balel, has ordered a search and manhunt for the abductors of the Paramount Ruler of Omofo, Rundele .

The police public relations officer, Nnamdi Omoni, who confirmed the incident to our correspondent via the telephone said the Rundele monarch was abducted and taken into the bush at the Evekwu axis of the East/West road.

He said the monarch’s driver and the car has been recovered, but the King is still being held.

He said, “consequent upon the kidnap incident, CP Usman Balel ,has given a marching order to the Commanders of the Tactical Units to put necessary machinery in place to ensure his timely release”.

“The CP wishes to appeal to all and sundry to remain calm and trust in the ability of the police to ensure that the Traditional Ruler is released within record time.

This incident is happening barely a week after family members of the Amanyanabo of Okporaom, Tobotamuno Dick, of Asari-Toru local government raised alarm that their brother and Monarch was abducted by some men in Police uniform at his residence in Port Harcourt.