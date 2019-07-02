Gunmen in police uniform abduct monarch in P/Harcourt

Gunmen in police uniform abduct monarch in P/Harcourt

Tuesday, July 2, 2019 6:24 pm


...Brother claims he may have been kidnapped
Okafor Ofiebor/Port Harcourt
Unknown gunmen dressed in Police Uniform abducted the Amanyanabo of Oporoama community, in Asari-Toru local government area of Rivers State, Tobotamuno Dick, from his in Port Harcourt residence at about 7pm on Monday evening..

Tobotamuno Dick was once Caretaker Committee, Chairman of Asari-Toru local government Council was abducted after he returned from an event, his younger brother, Tonye Dick, said.
Tonye said some of the abductors were dressed in Police uniforms.
He said, “I was just called by aides living with him in his house that three men on mufti and two in police uniform, without declaring their identities whisked him out of the house into a waiting vehicle without any prior information and an arrest warrant and without disclosing their destination,” Tonye said.
“As I speak to you, I am in his house without knowing his whereabouts. The royal highness of a community cannot be picked and whisked away as a common criminal. He was just whisked away just like that. Whoever took him away should please bring him back because of his aged mother and family”
Dick, a lawyer, is a chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Asari-Toru local government area in Rivers state.
He was arrested by soldiers for an undisclosed offence just before the 2019 elections, but was later released.
Police in Rivers State has not issued any statement whether their men arrested  the monarch or if the abductors were just kidnappers impersonating the police.

