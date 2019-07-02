Gunmen in police uniform abduct monarch in P/Harcourt

Tobotamuno Dick was once Caretaker Committee, Chairman of Asari-Toru local government Council was abducted after he returned from an event, his younger brother, Tonye Dick, said.

Tonye said some of the abductors were dressed in Police uniforms.

He said, “I was just called by aides living with him in his house that three men on mufti and two in police uniform, without declaring their identities whisked him out of the house into a waiting vehicle without any prior information and an arrest warrant and without disclosing their destination,” Tonye said.

“As I speak to you, I am in his house without knowing his whereabouts. The royal highness of a community cannot be picked and whisked away as a common criminal. He was just whisked away just like that. Whoever took him away should please bring him back because of his aged mother and family”