Gunmen kill businessman in Kebbi, kidnap son’s wife

Gunmen kill businessman in Kebbi, kidnap son’s wife

Sunday, July 28, 2019 6:55 pm


Police in action


Gunmen early Sunday morning killed a businessman in Gulma town of Kebbi, Alhaji Yusuf Garkar-Bore, and abducted his daughter-in-law, Mrs Aisha Yusuf.
A member of the family who did not want his name mentioned for security reasons, told newsmen that the gunmen invaded the community at about 2 am, and attacked the home of 65 year-old Garkar-Bore, shooting him in the chest and abducting his son’s wife.
“Alhaji was shot severally in the chest; we took him to Argungu General Hospital for treatment but he was confirmed dead; he has been buried according to Islamic rites today,” he said.
The source also said no information had been received on the whereabouts of the wife of the son.
“We do not know her whereabout now because the kidnappers have not contacted the family,” he added.
When contacted, the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) in the state, DSP Nafiu Abubakar, confirmed the incident.
” We are aware of the incident and our men have been drafted to the scene,” he said, adding that no contact had been established with the criminals.(NAN).

Join The Conversation

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    2 mins ago

    Buhari condoles family of Precious Owolabi, deceased NYSC member
    40 mins ago

    Police nab businessman for allegedly defiling 2 under-aged boys in Lagos
    46 mins ago

    Police arrest 2 for alleged theft, murder of landlord
    58 mins ago

    Nelson, Thelma evicted from BBNaija (S4)
    1 hour ago

    South West Govs to launch new security architecture in August
    1 hour ago

    Nasarawa will implement Ruga programme – Gov. Sule
    1 hour ago

    Most LGs in South East financially autonomous- NULGE
    2 hours ago

    Thunderstorms, rains to prevail on Monday – NiMet