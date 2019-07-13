Gunmen kill Sen. Abbo’s uncle, abduct his step mother

Saturday, July 13, 2019 10:51 pm


Adamawa Police Command has confirmed the killing of an uncle to Sen. Ishaku Abbo and the abduction of his step mother.

The command Spokesman, DSP Suleiman Yahaya, confirmed the incident to News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Yola on Saturday.

Yahaya said the incident occurred on Saturday at about 3 a.m. at the family house of Abbo in Muchalla Village of Mubi North Local Government Area.

Yahaya explained that the abductors were taking away the step mother identified as Rifkatu when Abbo’s uncle came out of his house nearby and raised alarm, but was immediately shot to death by the fleeing gunmen.

The command’s spokesman said the identity of Abbo’s uncle would be released later.

“Our men from the Inspector General of Police team are after them,” Yahaya said.

He also commented on Wednesday’s kidnapping of the Permanent Secretary of Adamawa Ministry of Mineral Resources, Mr Emmanuel Piridimso, saying he was released on Friday.

“The kidnappers realized that we were closing up on them and have since released the man; he was released on Friday,” Yahaya said.

He called for public support to the police and other security agencies to effectively tackle crime in the state.

