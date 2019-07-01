Gunmen shot 2 policemen dead, cart away their rifles in P/Harcourt

Gunmen shot 2 policemen dead, cart away their rifles in P/Harcourt

Monday, July 1, 2019 11:57 pm


Nigerian Policemen

Rifles of killed Policemen carted away
Okafor   Ofiebor/Port Harcourt

Two Policemen attached to a beer distribution company popularly known as “Paddy Man”located at Nwachukwu/Ojoto street in Port Harcourt , the Rivers State capital were shot dead at about 9 am on Monday by unknown gunmen on their way to deposit money in a bank.

It was not  immediately  known if the robbers succeeded in carting away the cash the policemen were taking to the bank after killing them.
Though details of the incident remained sketchy at the time of this report, eyewitnesses, however, claimed the gunmen who may have trailed the beer trading company vehicle, double-crossed it around Timber/Photo street and engaged the two policemen in an exchange of gunfire.
When sporadic gunshots became silent,the two Policemen were discovered stone dead and their rifles were missing.
The driver of the vehicle sustained gunshot wounds on his legs.
The Rivers State Police Command was yet to  issue any official reaction to the incident at the time of the report.

Join The Conversation

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    2 hours ago

    UN opens applications for Youth Climate Summit in New York
    2 hours ago

    21 repentant cultists undergo spiritual deliverance in Ebonyi
    3 hours ago

    AFCON: Buhari surprised over Super Eagles’ owed allowances
    3 hours ago

    Extra judicial killing: Mob sets police station ablaze
    4 hours ago

    Yoruba Unhappy with State of the Nation
    4 hours ago

    Minimum wage: Labour accuses FG of derailing implementation
    6 hours ago

    Tricycle Replaces Motorcycle in UI
    7 hours ago

    Governor Makinde Inaugurates Committees to Probe LGs Accounts, Public Institutions

    These Might Interest You...