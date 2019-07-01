Gunmen shot 2 policemen dead, cart away their rifles in P/Harcourt

Rifles of killed Policemen carted away

Okafor Ofiebor/Port Harcourt

Two Policemen attached to a beer distribution company popularly known as “Paddy Man”located at Nwachukwu/Ojoto street in Port Harcourt , the Rivers State capital were shot dead at about 9 am on Monday by unknown gunmen on their way to deposit money in a bank.

It was not immediately known if the robbers succeeded in carting away the cash the policemen were taking to the bank after killing them.

Though details of the incident remained sketchy at the time of this report, eyewitnesses, however, claimed the gunmen who may have trailed the beer trading company vehicle, double-crossed it around Timber/Photo street and engaged the two policemen in an exchange of gunfire.

When sporadic gunshots became silent,the two Policemen were discovered stone dead and their rifles were missing.

The driver of the vehicle sustained gunshot wounds on his legs.

The Rivers State Police Command was yet to issue any official reaction to the incident at the time of the report.