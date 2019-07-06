Hajj: NAHCON tasks officials on pilgrims welfare

The acting chairman of National Hajj commission of Nigeria (NAHCON) Alhaji Abdullahi Muhammad, has urged the NAHCON officials to promote the welfare of pilgrims while in the Holy Land.

Muhammad said this in a statement by the head of Public affairs of the commission, Fatima Usara, on Friday shortly after the first batch of 39 officials of the commission departed for Saudi Arabia.

He admonished the NAHCON officials to ensure team work, focus, committed and discipline to the task ahead, adding that their task was crucial to the success of 2019 Hajj.

”The impression you create is the yardstick that will be used to judge Nigerian pilgrims.

”I urge you all to respect and treat all pilgrims well without discrimination, respect constituted authorities and maintain the spirit of brotherhood among all pilgrims irrespective of their nationality.

”You should pray for President Muhammadu Buhari and the success of 2019 hajj operations,” he said.

The NAHCON officials are would be responsible for receiving pilgrims in Madinah and Jeddah airports, their feeding, beddings in various accommodations, security, transportation, enlightenment and general monitoring.

The advance team, which was led by the acting secretary of the commission, was expected to liaise with Saudi authorities in coordinating movements of pilgrims and updating the relevant authorities on new developments from the host country